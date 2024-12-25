Strangeness and questions surrounding the AZAL plane crash (Video)

Strangeness and questions surrounding the AZAL plane crash
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
The flight, which was supposed to last less than an hour, lasted 2 hours and 33 minutes. The plane’s altitude fluctuated for 74 minutes before the crash near Aktau airport, which was 433 km from the original destination. The reasons behind these anomalies are still unclear.
At the same time, it is known that early in the morning, the regions of Chechnya and neighboring Ossetia were targeted by drone attacks, which were intercepted by air defense systems.
Even more questions arose after the examination of the plane wreckage on the ground. The footage shows numerous holes in the aircraft’s fuselage and tail section. Such damage typically occurs when an air target is shot at. The warhead of a "surface-to-air" missile contains high-energy substances that explode upon detonation. The metallic fragments of the missile's casing act as lethal shrapnel.
It is impossible to definitively say that this was the cause of the AZAL plane crash, since after the plane turned back from Grozny, it remained airborne for another hour and a half.
President Ilham Aliyev, addressing the members of the state commission, stated: "There are moments of the crash in the media and social networks, so anyone can see this. However, the cause of the crash is unknown to us. There are different versions, but it’s considered too early to discuss them. The issue must be fully investigated."
*Flightradar24 is a popular service that provides information on flights, departure and destination points, flight numbers, aircraft types, positions, altitudes, directions, and speeds. The service receives its data from several sources, including satellite data.
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, expressed his condolences following the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Aktau. In a statement issued on behalf of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Bayel extended sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to those injured, saying, "May their souls rest in paradise."
On Wednesday, at the meeting of the CIS leaders in Saint Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences following the crash of the plane in Aktau. "Unfortunately, I must say a few words about the tragedy that occurred today in Aktau. A plane crashed, there are fatalities, and many injured. As we were just discussing, I want to express, on your behalf, condolences to the families of the deceased and to all those affected. We hope for their recovery.
In connection with the crash of the Embraer 190 passenger plane operating the Baku-Grozny flight, December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev unexpectedly returned to Baku on Monday after being informed of the crash of an Azerbaijani flight near Aktau, Kazakhstan, en route to the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg.
