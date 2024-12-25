Strangeness and questions surrounding the AZAL plane crash (Video)

Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.

The flight, which was supposed to last less than an hour, lasted 2 hours and 33 minutes. The plane’s altitude fluctuated for 74 minutes before the crash near Aktau airport, which was 433 km from the original destination. The reasons behind these anomalies are still unclear.

At the same time, it is known that early in the morning, the regions of Chechnya and neighboring Ossetia were targeted by drone attacks, which were intercepted by air defense systems.

Even more questions arose after the examination of the plane wreckage on the ground. The footage shows numerous holes in the aircraft’s fuselage and tail section. Such damage typically occurs when an air target is shot at. The warhead of a "surface-to-air" missile contains high-energy substances that explode upon detonation. The metallic fragments of the missile's casing act as lethal shrapnel.

It is impossible to definitively say that this was the cause of the AZAL plane crash, since after the plane turned back from Grozny, it remained airborne for another hour and a half.

President Ilham Aliyev, addressing the members of the state commission, stated: "There are moments of the crash in the media and social networks, so anyone can see this. However, the cause of the crash is unknown to us. There are different versions, but it’s considered too early to discuss them. The issue must be fully investigated."

*Flightradar24 is a popular service that provides information on flights, departure and destination points, flight numbers, aircraft types, positions, altitudes, directions, and speeds. The service receives its data from several sources, including satellite data.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video