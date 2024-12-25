Weather on Thursday
On December 26, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be variable with no precipitation. Late in the evening, rain is possible in some areas. The northwest wind will change to southeast. Nighttime temperatures will range from +4 to +7°C, and daytime temperatures will be +8 to +10°C. Humidity will be 75-85%.
No precipitation is expected across the country, but rain may occur in some mountainous areas. Fog is possible in some places, and western winds. In the lowlands, nighttime temperatures will range from -1 to +4°C, and daytime temperatures will be +7 to +11°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -5°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from +3 to +7°C.
Social
-
- 25 December 2024, 20:24
Embraer 190 plane of Azerbaijani airline AZAL crashed near the city of Aktau early in the morning on December 25.
-
- 25 December 2024, 20:24
Embraer 190 plane of Azerbaijani airline AZAL crashed near the city of Aktau early in the morning on December 25.
-
- 25 December 2024, 20:24
Embraer 190 plane of Azerbaijani airline AZAL crashed near the city of Aktau early in the morning on December 25.
-
- 25 December 2024, 19:18
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has suspended flights from Baku to Grozny and Makhachkala until the investigation into the causes of the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft in Aktau, which was operating the Baku-Grozny flight, is completed.
Leave a review