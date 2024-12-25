Weather on Thursday

On December 26, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be variable with no precipitation. Late in the evening, rain is possible in some areas. The northwest wind will change to southeast. Nighttime temperatures will range from +4 to +7°C, and daytime temperatures will be +8 to +10°C. Humidity will be 75-85%.

No precipitation is expected across the country, but rain may occur in some mountainous areas. Fog is possible in some places, and western winds. In the lowlands, nighttime temperatures will range from -1 to +4°C, and daytime temperatures will be +7 to +11°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -5°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from +3 to +7°C.