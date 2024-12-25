  • contact.az Contact
December 26 declared a day of mourning

December 26 declared a day of mourning

In connection with the crash of the Embraer 190 passenger plane operating the Baku-Grozny flight, December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

The decree was signed by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on December 25.

