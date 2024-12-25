December 26 declared a day of mourning
In connection with the crash of the Embraer 190 passenger plane operating the Baku-Grozny flight, December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.
The decree was signed by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on December 25.
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, expressed his condolences following the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Aktau. In a statement issued on behalf of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Bayel extended sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to those injured, saying, "May their souls rest in paradise."
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
