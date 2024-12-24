Syrian Rebel Groups Agree to Merge Under Ministry of Defense

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa is present at a meeting with former rebel group leaders as he reached an agreement with them to disband all groups and consolidate them under the Ministry of Defense, according to a statement from the new administration in Damascus, Syria, in this handout image released on December 24, 2024. SANA

Syrian de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa reached an agreement with former heads of rebel groups on Tuesday to dissolve their factions and integrate them under the Ministry of Defense, according to a statement from the newly formed administration in Damascus.

According to Reuters, the agreement marks a significant step in Syria's ongoing political restructuring. Last week, Prime Minister Mohammad al-Bashir announced plans to overhaul the Ministry of Defense, incorporating former rebel factions and defected officers from President Bashar al-Assad's army.

Al-Sharaa now faces the challenge of preventing clashes between the numerous rebel groups that have historically been divided by ideologies and allegiances. The new government appointed Murhaf Abu Kasr, a prominent figure from the movement that ousted Assad, as the defense minister of the interim government.

The decision also has implications for Syria's diverse ethnic and religious groups, including Muslim Kurds, Shiites, and Syrian, Greek, and Armenian Orthodox Christians, as well as the Druze community. These minorities, during the civil war, expressed concerns that a future Sunni Islamist-led government could threaten their way of life.

In a statement to visiting Western officials, Sharaa emphasized that his group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly affiliated with Al-Qaeda, would not seek vengeance against the former regime nor persecute religious minorities.

Syrian rebels seized control of Damascus on December 8, forcing Assad to flee after over 13 years of civil war, effectively ending his family's decades-long rule over the country.