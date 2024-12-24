Speaker of Parliament meets with Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan

On December 24, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, met with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev. During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations. "It was noted that our countries are reliable partners and that the relations are built on a solid foundation. It was emphasized that our countries mutually support each other on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty."

The importance of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere was also highlighted. It was stressed that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Ukraine are united by many common values, which further bring our peoples closer together," the statement of the Milli Majlis press service.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations between the parliaments of the two countries and a discussion was held on the further development of these relations, the Milli Majlis reported.

In turn, the Ukrainian Ambassador wrote on his social media page X that the meeting discussed the development of interparliamentary relations. "It was a productive meeting with the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova. We discussed strengthening interparliamentary cooperation, humanitarian aid, and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian children. I am grateful to Azerbaijan for its help and support," the Ambassador wrote.