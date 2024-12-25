Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) - Fleet

General Information

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is the national flag carrier of Azerbaijan, established on April 7, 1992. The company is headquartered in Baku, with its main hub at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. AZAL operates regular flights to over 30 destinations, including cities in Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, and North America [1][2][3].

Fleet Composition

Currently, AZAL's fleet comprises 21 aircraft with an average age of approximately 11 years. The primary types of aircraft in the fleet are:

Aircraft Model Quantity Passenger Capacity Airbus A319-100 3 122 Airbus A320-200 8 146 Boeing 757-200 1 180 Boeing 767-300ER 2 198 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner 1 242 Airbus A340-500 2 237

Plans are underway to modernize the fleet by acquiring new long-haul aircraft, which will enable AZAL to expand its route network and increase the number of destinations [1][2][3][5].

Safety and Reputation

AZAL actively maintains high safety standards. The airline is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and complies with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). In the international Skytrax rating, AZAL has been awarded four stars, confirming its high level of service and safety [2][3].

Safety Criteria

AZAL holds a commendable position regarding safety among CIS airlines. The company undergoes regular inspections and certifications to maintain a high level of trust among passengers. Notably, flight safety is a top priority for AZAL, reflected in its policies and practices [2][3].

