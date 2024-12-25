Foreign Embassies Express Condolences Over AZAL Plane Crash
The embassies of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Israel have expressed condolences regarding the crash of an AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) plane.
“The U.S. Embassy expresses its deepest condolences to the victims of today’s aviation tragedy in Kazakhstan, as well as to their families and loved ones. We stand ready to assist Azerbaijan in responding to this tragedy,” stated a message on the embassy’s Facebook page.
British Ambassador Fergus Old wrote on the social network X: “Deeply saddened by reports of the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident. The government is in contact with the authorities.”
“The Embassy of France expresses its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash that occurred today near Aktau, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.”
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of today’s crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane. We pray for the recovery of the survivors. On behalf of the people of Israel, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. The Embassy of Israel is in contact with the relevant authorities, and we are ready to provide any necessary assistance. May the souls of the victims rest in peace,” said a statement from the Israeli Embassy.
Condolences are also being received from the leaders of foreign countries and various organizations.
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, expressed his condolences following the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Aktau. In a statement issued on behalf of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Bayel extended sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to those injured, saying, "May their souls rest in paradise."
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
