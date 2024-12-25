Ilham Aliyev Cuts Visit to Moscow and Establishes Commission to Investigate AZAL Plane Crash
President Ilham Aliyev has interrupted his visit to Moscow, where he was attending the CIS summit, due to the crash of an AZAL passenger plane.
By presidential decree, a state commission has been established to investigate the causes of the air disaster, headed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
The commission members include:
- Shahin Mustafayev – Deputy Prime Minister
- Rashad Nabiyev – Minister of Digital Development and Transport
- Samir Rzayev – President of AZAL
- Jeyhun Bayramov – Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Kamran Aliyev – Prosecutor General
- Vilayat Eyvazov – Minister of Internal Affairs
- Ali Nagiyev – Director of the State Security Service
- Kamaladdin Heydarov – Minister of Emergency Situations
- Teymur Musaev – Minister of Health
- Sahil Babayev – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population
- Arif Mammadov – Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency
Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to the families of those who perished in the plane crash.
Politics
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, expressed his condolences following the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Aktau. In a statement issued on behalf of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Bayel extended sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to those injured, saying, "May their souls rest in paradise."
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
