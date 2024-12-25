Ilham Aliyev Cuts Visit to Moscow and Establishes Commission to Investigate AZAL Plane Crash

President Ilham Aliyev has interrupted his visit to Moscow, where he was attending the CIS summit, due to the crash of an AZAL passenger plane.

By presidential decree, a state commission has been established to investigate the causes of the air disaster, headed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The commission members include:

Shahin Mustafayev – Deputy Prime Minister

– Deputy Prime Minister Rashad Nabiyev – Minister of Digital Development and Transport

– Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Rzayev – President of AZAL

– President of AZAL Jeyhun Bayramov – Minister of Foreign Affairs

– Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamran Aliyev – Prosecutor General

– Prosecutor General Vilayat Eyvazov – Minister of Internal Affairs

– Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Nagiyev – Director of the State Security Service

– Director of the State Security Service Kamaladdin Heydarov – Minister of Emergency Situations

– Minister of Emergency Situations Teymur Musaev – Minister of Health

– Minister of Health Sahil Babayev – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population

– Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Arif Mammadov – Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency

Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to the families of those who perished in the plane crash.