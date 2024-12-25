Government Delegation and Investigation Team Sent to Kazakhstan
Government Delegation and Investigation Team Sent to Kazakhstan
A government delegation and an investigation team have been dispatched to Kazakhstan following the crash of an AZAL passenger plane near Aktau. The delegation was sent on the orders of President Ilham Aliyev to investigate the causes of the tragedy.
The delegation includes ministers of Digital Development and Transport, Emergency Situations, as well as deputy prosecutors general, deputy health ministers, the director of the State Civil Aviation Agency, the vice president of AZAL, and representatives of other state agencies.
Additionally, an investigation team led by Deputy Prosecutor General Elmar Jamalov has been sent to Kazakhstan.
A criminal case has been initiated in Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor’s Office under Articles 262.3 (violation of air transport safety rules resulting in the death of two or more people) and 314.3 (negligence causing the death of two or more people) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.
Politics
-
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, expressed his condolences following the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Aktau. In a statement issued on behalf of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Bayel extended sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to those injured, saying, "May their souls rest in paradise."
-
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
-
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
-
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
Leave a review