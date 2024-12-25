Government Delegation and Investigation Team Sent to Kazakhstan

A government delegation and an investigation team have been dispatched to Kazakhstan following the crash of an AZAL passenger plane near Aktau. The delegation was sent on the orders of President Ilham Aliyev to investigate the causes of the tragedy.

The delegation includes ministers of Digital Development and Transport, Emergency Situations, as well as deputy prosecutors general, deputy health ministers, the director of the State Civil Aviation Agency, the vice president of AZAL, and representatives of other state agencies.

Additionally, an investigation team led by Deputy Prosecutor General Elmar Jamalov has been sent to Kazakhstan.

A criminal case has been initiated in Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor’s Office under Articles 262.3 (violation of air transport safety rules resulting in the death of two or more people) and 314.3 (negligence causing the death of two or more people) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.