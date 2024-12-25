Nikol Pashinyan expresses condolences to families of passengers who died in AZAL plane crash today
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed condolences to the families of those killed in today's AZAL plane crash.
‘Condolences to the families of the victims of the Baku-Grozny flight crash.The tragedy that befell people living their daily lives cannot but cause grief,’ he wrote on his Facebook page.
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, expressed his condolences following the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Aktau. In a statement issued on behalf of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Bayel extended sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to those injured, saying, "May their souls rest in paradise."
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
