Nikol Pashinyan expresses condolences to families of passengers who died in AZAL plane crash today

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed condolences to the families of those killed in today's AZAL plane crash.

‘Condolences to the families of the victims of the Baku-Grozny flight crash.The tragedy that befell people living their daily lives cannot but cause grief,’ he wrote on his Facebook page.