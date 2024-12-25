Kazakhstan Released Names of Survivors in Plane Crash

  • contact.az Contact
Tengrinews agency, citing its sources, has published the list of passengers who survived the plane crash:

  1. Rinat Asanov, born 03.11.2004, nationality: Kyrgyzstan.
  2. T. Osmanov, born 20.08.1998, nationality: Kyrgyzstan.
  3. E. Jumaliev, born 04.07.1988, nationality: Russia.
  4. K. Evstegneyeva, born 30.07.1990, nationality: Russia.
  5. A. Bayramzara, born 28.03.2004, nationality: Azerbaijan.
  6. Z. Aliyev, born 05.06.1998, nationality: Azerbaijan.
  7. N. Jalelov, born 01.09.1992, nationality: Azerbaijan.
  8. Z. Mamedov, born 17.08.1988, nationality: Russia.
  9. N. Sirakov, born 17.03.1953, nationality: Azerbaijan.
  10. M. Arisbaeva, born 06.02.1980, nationality: Russia.
  11. S. Asadov, born 15.08.1967, nationality: Azerbaijan.
  12. D. Bisekeyeva, born 1970, nationality: Russia.
  13. N. Karaev, born 07.06.1988, nationality: Azerbaijan.
  14. M. Seydakhmatova, born 1975, nationality: Russia.
  15. G. Kadirov, born 28.05.1978, nationality: Azerbaijan.
  16. A. Razimli, born 20.09.1999, nationality: Azerbaijan.
  17. U. Ediyev, born 15.09.1969, nationality: Russia.
  18. Azoy (surname unknown), nationality: Russia.
  19. T. Japarov, born 26.04.1992, nationality: Azerbaijan.
  20. T. Derezhiev, born 09.01.1959, nationality: Azerbaijan.
  21. S. Dirbisikov, born 30.12.1986, nationality: Azerbaijan.
  22. S. Papakhov, born 30.10.1976, nationality: Russia.
  23. Sh. Kafa, born 26.01.1981, nationality: Azerbaijan.
  24. Unknown Leyla, born 1996, nationality: Azerbaijan.
  25. S. Rakhimov, born 30.10.1976, nationality: Russia.
  26. Unknown woman, approximately 32 years old, nationality: unknown.
  27. M. Arsbaeva (child), born 13.08.2013, residing in Germany, nationality: unknown.
  28. S.Kh. Djerova (child), born 22.01.2008, nationality: Azerbaijan.

