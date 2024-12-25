Kazakhstan Released Names of Survivors in Plane Crash
Tengrinews agency, citing its sources, has published the list of passengers who survived the plane crash:
- Rinat Asanov, born 03.11.2004, nationality: Kyrgyzstan.
- T. Osmanov, born 20.08.1998, nationality: Kyrgyzstan.
- E. Jumaliev, born 04.07.1988, nationality: Russia.
- K. Evstegneyeva, born 30.07.1990, nationality: Russia.
- A. Bayramzara, born 28.03.2004, nationality: Azerbaijan.
- Z. Aliyev, born 05.06.1998, nationality: Azerbaijan.
- N. Jalelov, born 01.09.1992, nationality: Azerbaijan.
- Z. Mamedov, born 17.08.1988, nationality: Russia.
- N. Sirakov, born 17.03.1953, nationality: Azerbaijan.
- M. Arisbaeva, born 06.02.1980, nationality: Russia.
- S. Asadov, born 15.08.1967, nationality: Azerbaijan.
- D. Bisekeyeva, born 1970, nationality: Russia.
- N. Karaev, born 07.06.1988, nationality: Azerbaijan.
- M. Seydakhmatova, born 1975, nationality: Russia.
- G. Kadirov, born 28.05.1978, nationality: Azerbaijan.
- A. Razimli, born 20.09.1999, nationality: Azerbaijan.
- U. Ediyev, born 15.09.1969, nationality: Russia.
- Azoy (surname unknown), nationality: Russia.
- T. Japarov, born 26.04.1992, nationality: Azerbaijan.
- T. Derezhiev, born 09.01.1959, nationality: Azerbaijan.
- S. Dirbisikov, born 30.12.1986, nationality: Azerbaijan.
- S. Papakhov, born 30.10.1976, nationality: Russia.
- Sh. Kafa, born 26.01.1981, nationality: Azerbaijan.
- Unknown Leyla, born 1996, nationality: Azerbaijan.
- S. Rakhimov, born 30.10.1976, nationality: Russia.
- Unknown woman, approximately 32 years old, nationality: unknown.
- M. Arsbaeva (child), born 13.08.2013, residing in Germany, nationality: unknown.
- S.Kh. Djerova (child), born 22.01.2008, nationality: Azerbaijan.
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, expressed his condolences following the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Aktau. In a statement issued on behalf of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Bayel extended sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to those injured, saying, "May their souls rest in paradise."
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
-
