Court doesn't release Aziz Orujov

A preparatory hearing on the case of ‘Kanal-13’ head Aziz Orujev was held today at the Sabayi district court of Baku under the chairmanship of judge Gunel Samedova.

The defence asked the court to cease the criminal case in view of absence of corpus delicti in Orujev's actions, said lawyer Fakhraddin Mehdiyev.

Another defence lawyer, Bahruz Bayramov, asked the court to place Orujev under house arrest if the first motion was not granted.

However, both petitions were rejected.

The court hearing is scheduled for 8 January.

The case against another 'Kanal-13' employee, Shamo Eminov, has been separated into separate proceedings.

Recall that Aziz Orujev was detained on 27 November 2023 on charges of unauthorised construction.Later he was charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code.

However, following the preliminary investigation, the charges of smuggling were dropped.

The case was referred to court only under Article 188.2 (unauthorised construction work on land without ownership) of the Criminal Code. Orujev denies the charges. Human rights activists have recognised him as a political prisoner.