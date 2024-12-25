On behalf of the CIS leaders,  Putin expressed condolences to the families of those who died in Aktau

On Wednesday, at the meeting of the CIS leaders in Saint Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences following the crash of the plane in Aktau. "Unfortunately, I must say a few words about the tragedy that occurred today in Aktau. A plane crashed, there are fatalities, and many injured. As we were just discussing, I want to express, on your behalf, condolences to the families of the deceased and to all those affected. We hope for their recovery.

In coordination with the President of Kazakhstan, a Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations plane with medical personnel and necessary additional equipment will be sent to Aktau. I spoke this morning with Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev, who was already almost on the scene but had to turn back and return to Baku, considering that the plane belonged to an Azerbaijani airline.

I repeat once again, we hope for the speedy recovery of the injured, and of course, I am confident that a thorough investigation will be carried out. We will coordinate the work of our special aviation services on all matters related to this tragedy," Putin said as he opened the meeting.