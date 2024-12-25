Is Domestic Policy Geared Towards Relations with the West?

The recent arrests, messages to the West from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in interviews with Russian media, the European Parliament’s resolution on repression against civil society and independent media in Azerbaijan, and calls for sanctions have been discussed by Seymour Hazi, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, on the program "A Difficult Question."

According to Hazi, the policies pursued by the Azerbaijani authorities over the past year and two months seem aimed at exacerbating relations with the world. Excluding countries like Russia, China, and Iran, relations with the democratic world appear far from promising. In short, the policy pursued so far is on the brink of collapse.

"During peace negotiations with Armenia, the Azerbaijani government abandoned its previously declared balanced (equidistant from Russia and the West) foreign policy and formed a new foreign policy oriented towards Russia. As a result, relations with countries supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan have deteriorated," Hazi claims.

He believes this stems from a conflict between Azerbaijan's national interests and the interests of its leadership.

"The Azerbaijani authorities do not prioritize state interests but their own. The current foreign policy and its projection within the country are naturally tied to certain values. This is about combating an open society and its elements—independent media, political parties, civil society, and grant-based activities. All these are elements of an open society, and what is happening is a war against it. Politically motivated arrests over the past year and two months are nothing but a fight against the elements of an open society," says the opposition figure.

Hazi argues that the government’s goal is to oppose the values of a more democratic, freer society. This is being done to sever the connections between Azerbaijani civil society and democratic countries.

According to the expert, Azerbaijani authorities behave as if the country were under the oppression of the United States and the EU, with Russia rescuing it from this oppression. Now, any perceived ingratitude towards Russia is portrayed as a betrayal. This is the narrative pushed by government propaganda.

"In reality, Azerbaijan achieved independence from Russia and fought against it. The tragedy of January 20 and the Khojaly genocide were orchestrated by Russia. Yet, the Azerbaijani leadership remains silent about this. Russian imperialism is the root of these events, and in the fight against it, our main allies are the United States, Western countries, and the EU," Hazi asserts.