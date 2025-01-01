FT Predicts Ukraine-Russia Peace Agreement
Recent analyses suggest that in 2025, Russia and Ukraine may reach a peace agreement wherein Russia retains control over the occupied territories. The Financial Times forecasts that, prior to such negotiations, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might adopt a tougher stance toward Russia, including threats of sanctions and increased military support for Ukraine, to encourage Moscow to engage in serious talks. Additionally, U.S. allies may advise Trump against immediately dismissing Ukraine's potential NATO membership during the initial negotiation stages.
The proposed deal could involve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accepting Russia's de facto control over the occupied regions, without formal recognition, in exchange for European security guarantees supported by the United States. Concurrently, discussions about Ukraine joining NATO might be postponed.
It's important to note that these projections are speculative and depend on various geopolitical factors, including the policies of the incoming U.S. administration and the evolving dynamics between Russia and Ukraine. The situation remains fluid, and the actual outcomes may differ from current forecasts.
In World
- 1 January 2025, 21:24
A truck plowed into a crowd celebrating New Year’s Eve in New Orleans’ French Quarter, killing at least 10 people and injuring 30 others, according to a statement on the city’s official website.
Bulgaria and Romania have officially become full members of the Schengen Area, extending the EU's borderless travel zone to include the two Balkan countries. This development is set to have ripple effects across the region, with potential implications for Azerbaijan’s trade and transportation links with Europe.
- 1 January 2025, 15:10
Germany has imposed entry bans on nine Georgian citizens accused of organizing violence against peaceful protesters, underscoring Europe’s firm stance against repression. Germany’s Foreign Ministry emphasized the universal right to peaceful protest, stating, “It is our duty to protect this fundamental human right.” The names of the individuals facing sanctions remain undisclosed.
- 1 January 2025, 11:37
The transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine to Europe and Moldova officially ended on January 1, marking the conclusion of a five-year contract between Ukraine’s Naftogaz and Russia’s Gazprom. The cessation, confirmed by Ukraine's gas transmission system operator, effectively halts supplies at both the entry and exit points along Ukraine's borders.
