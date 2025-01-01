Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Highlights Achievements and Challenges in New Year Address

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation on Tuesday, marking the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year with reflections on the country's achievements in 2024 and the challenges ahead.

Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan concluded 2024 with all its goals achieved, pointing to economic growth, enhanced military capabilities, and sustained stability despite global turmoil. “Our country has developed confidently. Stability prevails, and the Azerbaijani people live in conditions of security,” he said.

The president hailed the peaceful restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over four villages in the Gazakh district, occupied since the early 1990s. “This was achieved without a single shot fired, through political means,” Aliyev stated. However, he warned of rising tensions in the South Caucasus, citing Armenia's accelerated militarization as a threat to regional peace.

“Armenia’s rapid armament campaign lacks logical explanation and poses a danger to regional stability,” Aliyev said, urging Yerevan to abandon its aggressive policies. He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s record-high military budget for 2025, totaling 8.4 billion manats, as a necessary response to Armenia's actions.

Aliyev highlighted strong economic performance, including a 4% GDP growth and a 6% expansion in the non-oil sector. He also noted Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves exceeding $72 billion, alongside a reduction in foreign debt to $5.2 billion.

Reconstruction in Karabakh and East Zangezur remains a top priority, with over 19 billion manats allocated since 2021. “About 10,000 internally displaced persons have already returned, and more will follow in 2025,” he said.

Aliyev outlined social reforms, including a 14% increase in the minimum wage and pensions starting in 2025, and ongoing social programs worth 7.5 billion manats. He also celebrated Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the COP29 climate conference, which drew 197 countries and 80 heads of state and government.

Aliyev criticized what he described as a slander campaign against Azerbaijan by certain Western countries and organizations. “Despite these attempts, the world witnessed Azerbaijan’s potential during COP29,” he said.

Reflecting on his re-election in 2024, Aliyev vowed to continue steering Azerbaijan toward development and prosperity. “For 21 years, Azerbaijan has overcome challenges with dignity. We have restored our territorial integrity and will continue to move forward with confidence,” he affirmed.

Concluding his address, Aliyev extended warm wishes to Azerbaijanis worldwide, saying, “I sincerely congratulate Azerbaijanis living all over the world on this holiday. I wish my dear people good health, prosperity, and happiness.”