Australian demographer and sociologist Mark McCrindle has described the emergence of the "Beta Generation"—a demographic group he defines as individuals born between 2025 and 2039, marking a new chapter in global generational identity.

In a recent blog post, McCrindle predicted that by 2035, the Beta Generation will comprise approximately 16% of the world’s population. These will be the children of Millennials (Generation Y) and the older members of Generation Z, many of whom are expected to live into the 22nd century.

“We named them ‘Alpha’ and ‘Beta’ to signify not just new generations but the first ones shaped in a fundamentally different world,” McCrindle wrote. “The shift to the Greek alphabet highlights how these generations will grow into a new technological era.”

Azerbaijan, with its youthful demographics, is also preparing to adapt to the needs of this new generation. The country has embraced digital transformation in areas such as education, healthcare, and urban development. Experts suggest that this shift will play a crucial role in shaping the environment for the Beta Generation. Initiatives like government programs for digital literacy and investments in AI-driven industries are aimed at preparing society for a more technologically oriented future.

McCrindle asserts that the Beta Generation will grow up in a world where artificial intelligence (AI) is seamlessly integrated into everyday life, setting them apart from Generation Alpha, which witnessed the rise of these technologies.

However, McCrindle cautioned that the Beta Generation will inherit a planet grappling with significant social and environmental challenges, including climate change, demographic shifts, and rapid urbanization.

Parents of the Beta Generation are encouraged to emphasize adaptability, equality, and environmental awareness in raising their children. McCrindle believes this approach will nurture globally minded individuals with strong social and collective values.

Azerbaijani sociologists suggest that these priorities align with the country’s traditional values of societal solidarity, albeit in a modern interpretation that incorporates environmental consciousness and digital identity management.

As the Beta Generation begins to take shape, policymakers and educators in Azerbaijan face the challenge of equipping this new cohort with the tools and opportunities needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and technologically advanced world.