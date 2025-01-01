World population growth to slow in 2024, surpassing 8 billion
According to estimates published on Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau, the global population increased by over 71 million people in 2024, reaching 8.09 billion as of January 1, 2025. While this growth represents a significant addition, it marks a slight slowdown compared to 2023, when the population grew by 75 million.
Data indicates that in January 2025, an average of 4.2 people will be born every second worldwide, while 2 people will die, reflecting continued growth albeit at a slower pace.
Azerbaijan, like many nations, continues to experience steady demographic trends driven by natural population growth and migration. Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee previously reported that by the end of 2024, the country's population had reached approximately 10.4 million. Growth in the Caucasus region remains stable, supported by a young demographic group and state policies promoting family welfare.
On a global scale, the U.S. Census Bureau highlighted that the U.S. population grew by 2.6 million in 2024, reaching 341 million at the start of 2025. Births, deaths, and migration combined add one person to the U.S. population every 21.2 seconds. This growth, while significant, is modest compared to previous decades and reflects shifting demographic patterns.
Since the start of the 2020s, the U.S. population has increased by nearly 9.7 million, or 2.9%, with growth primarily driven by migration and natural increases. However, the current decade’s growth trajectory remains slower than the 7.4% increase seen in the 2010s, which was the smallest gain since the 1930s.
Experts attribute the global slowdown in population growth to declining birth rates in several major economies, coupled with improved healthcare extending life expectancy. Regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa continue to drive global growth, while countries in Europe and East Asia face stagnating or shrinking populations.
Social
-
- 1 January 2025, 14:34
Azerbaijan greeted 2025 with a vibrant blend of age-old traditions and modern celebrations, showcasing the nation's rich cultural heritage and forward-looking aspirations. From elaborate family feasts to dazzling public festivities, the celebrations embodied a unique fusion of past and present.
-
- 1 January 2025, 13:10
As we step into 2025, the world stands at a pivotal juncture, with significant developments across various sectors poised to reshape our global landscape.
-
- 1 January 2025, 12:11
Australian demographer and sociologist Mark McCrindle has described the emergence of the "Beta Generation"—a demographic group he defines as individuals born between 2025 and 2039, marking a new chapter in global generational identity.
-
- 1 January 2025, 00:04
Azerbaijan, under the sign of Scorpio, has always been a land of deep transformation, resilience, and strategic maneuvering. As Scorpio is a water sign, there is an inherent connection to the country's rich natural resources, particularly its oil and gas reserves, but also its position at the crossroads of East and West, a place where cultures and civilizations converge and evolve. 2025 promises to be a year of continued transformation for the country, with powerful shifts both internally and on the global stage.
Leave a review