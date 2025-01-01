World population growth to slow in 2024, surpassing 8 billion

According to estimates published on Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau, the global population increased by over 71 million people in 2024, reaching 8.09 billion as of January 1, 2025. While this growth represents a significant addition, it marks a slight slowdown compared to 2023, when the population grew by 75 million.

Data indicates that in January 2025, an average of 4.2 people will be born every second worldwide, while 2 people will die, reflecting continued growth albeit at a slower pace.

Azerbaijan, like many nations, continues to experience steady demographic trends driven by natural population growth and migration. Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee previously reported that by the end of 2024, the country's population had reached approximately 10.4 million. Growth in the Caucasus region remains stable, supported by a young demographic group and state policies promoting family welfare.

On a global scale, the U.S. Census Bureau highlighted that the U.S. population grew by 2.6 million in 2024, reaching 341 million at the start of 2025. Births, deaths, and migration combined add one person to the U.S. population every 21.2 seconds. This growth, while significant, is modest compared to previous decades and reflects shifting demographic patterns.

Since the start of the 2020s, the U.S. population has increased by nearly 9.7 million, or 2.9%, with growth primarily driven by migration and natural increases. However, the current decade’s growth trajectory remains slower than the 7.4% increase seen in the 2010s, which was the smallest gain since the 1930s.

Experts attribute the global slowdown in population growth to declining birth rates in several major economies, coupled with improved healthcare extending life expectancy. Regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa continue to drive global growth, while countries in Europe and East Asia face stagnating or shrinking populations.