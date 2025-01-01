Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in his New Year’s address to the nation, unveiled a new guiding ideology for the country centered on the concept of a "real" republic within the borders of the former Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic (Armenian SSR). His speech marked a significant departure from traditional narratives, emphasizing the need to move beyond longstanding historical grievances in favor of focusing on national welfare and development.

“True Armenia, encompassing 29,743 square kilometers—the territory of the Armenian SSR—must become the guiding ideology not only for the government and parliamentary majority but also for every citizen,” Pashinyan stated in his address. He defined the state as a tool for ensuring the security, well-being, happiness, identity, and development of its citizens.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of shifting from a mindset of perpetual struggle to one focused on achieving a peaceful and stable life for the Armenian population. He also called for a reassessment of traditional perceptions of the state, urging Armenians to see it not as a burden but as a means to a better future.

The speech drew attention in neighboring Azerbaijan, where officials and analysts closely monitor changes in Armenia’s political rhetoric. Relations between the two countries remain tense following the recent conflict in the Karabakh region and the subsequent displacement of the Armenian population from the area.

Observers in Baku noted that Pashinyan's emphasis on the Soviet borders of Armenia might signal a departure from territorial claims in the region. “If implemented sincerely, this could pave the way for normalization of relations,” commented Azerbaijani political analyst Nasimi Mammadli, adding that such a shift could open the door to renewed dialogue on longstanding issues.

Pashinyan's vision involves reducing the historical emphasis on suffering and sacrifice, which he referred to as a "cross on the nation’s neck." Instead, he proposed prioritizing economic development and improving living standards as key national goals.

The Armenian government faces mounting pressure to deliver stability and growth after years of political and economic challenges. Critics within Armenia question whether this ideological shift can address deeply rooted societal divisions and economic issues.

While Pashinyan’s statement reflects a potentially transformative approach to governance, its success will depend on implementation and public reception. The proposed ideology may encounter resistance from factions that see it as an abandonment of historical ambitions.

In Azerbaijan, attention remains focused on whether Armenia's recalibrated stance can contribute to lasting peace in the region. For now, Pashinyan's "True Armenia" marks a notable shift in Armenian political discourse with potential implications for the South Caucasus.