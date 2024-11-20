Georgian Journalism Organization Honored for Media Independence Efforts

The Journalism Resource Centre (JRC) in Georgia has been awarded the 2024 Civil Society Award by the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF), recognizing its vital role in combating disinformation and promoting media independence amid rising authoritarian pressures.

The JRC, established in 2009 by journalist Natia Kuprashvili and her colleagues, has played a pivotal role in supporting regional and community media in Georgia. The center gained prominence for initiatives such as TOK TV, Georgia's sole Russian-language broadcaster, and the Fact or Fake debunking application, both instrumental in countering Russian propaganda.

This accolade comes during a turbulent period for the JRC, as it faced targeted harassment following its vocal opposition to the controversial Foreign Agent Law enacted by the ruling Georgian Dream party. Kuprashvili and her colleagues have endured threats that remain unaddressed by authorities.

“Propaganda can only be countered through strong local journalism,” Kuprashvili said during the award ceremony. “Last month’s elections in Georgia proved that truth and press freedom are vital in resisting authoritarianism, especially in a media landscape dominated by oligarchic interests susceptible to external influence.”

Lasha Tugushi, Co-Chair of the EaP CSF Steering Committee, emphasized the broader implications of the award. “This recognition highlights the indispensable role of journalists in combating disinformation and resisting the encroachments of authoritarian policies like the Foreign Agent Law,” he said.

Since its inception in 2018, the EaP CSF Civil Society Award has celebrated organizations and individuals advocating for democratic reforms and societal resilience in the Eastern Partnership region. Past honorees include civil society leaders from Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Moldova.