Members of the European Parliament and European Commissioner Avoid Commenting on Criticism from Baku

The head of the European Parliament delegation at COP29, Lidia Pereira, and the European Commissioner for Energy, Wopke Hoekstra, declined to respond to questions about how they view the criticism from official Baku directed at them.

On November 20, during a press conference at the COP29 climate conference, they provided an update on the progress of negotiations and discussions regarding the implementation of climate change mitigation projects.

They did not give a clear answer to the numerous questions about whether the previously announced funds for combating climate change have been gathered. From the words of the European Commissioner, it could be inferred that a final decision has not yet been made.

A BBC correspondent asked for a comment on statements from official Baku, which accused the European Parliament and the European Union of engaging in anti-Azerbaijan activities.

The journalist also inquired whether EU representatives and the European Parliament had discussed human rights issues with Azerbaijani authorities, as many international organizations have demanded.

Lidia Pereira stated that her delegation had not yet met with Azerbaijani officials, but there would be a meeting with the Azerbaijani Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee where this issue would be raised.

Regarding Baku's criticism of the EU, Commissioner Hoekstra said that mutual criticism is a part of broader politics. According to him, both sides can express opinions about each other that "you don't agree with, and that may not be accurate."

When asked by Turan correspondent whether Europe plans to increase gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Lidia Pereira said that the priority is the implementation of projects for the production of green and clean energy.

When asked if there are joint clean energy projects between Azerbaijan and Europe, Pereira said that "such intentions exist."