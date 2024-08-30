Harris Vows Tougher Approach on Migration, Supports Weapons for Israel

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reacts as she visits Dottie's Market in Savannah, Georgia, U.S., August 29, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz Purchase Licensing Rights

By Andrea Shalal, Steve Holland, and Stephanie Kelly

SAVANNAH, Georgia/WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Kamala Harris, in her first formal interview since becoming the Democratic nominee for president, vowed a tougher approach to migration along the U.S. southern border and affirmed her support for continuing to send weapons to Israel.

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Harris emphasized her commitment to enforcing U.S. laws against illegal border crossings, marking a shift toward more stringent immigration policies. "We have laws that have to be followed and enforced," Harris stated, underscoring the importance of consequences for those who cross the border illegally.

On foreign policy, Harris maintained a strong pro-Israel stance, aligning closely with President Joe Biden’s position. Despite growing calls within the Democratic Party to reconsider military aid to Israel due to the high Palestinian death toll in Gaza, Harris was clear that she would not withhold weapons. "No, we have to get a ceasefire and hostage deal done," she responded when pressed on the issue.

Harris also expressed an interest in building a bipartisan administration by potentially including a Republican in her cabinet if elected. "I think it’s important to have people at the table who have different views and experiences," she said.

Since her nomination, Harris has gained momentum in the polls, leading former President Donald Trump 45% to 41% in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. Her campaign has seen a significant influx of donations and has generated renewed enthusiasm among voters.

During the interview, Harris defended the Biden administration’s handling of inflation, acknowledging the challenges but pointing out the work done to stabilize the economy. She also addressed criticisms about her shifting policy positions, including her softened stance on fracking, a key issue in swing states like Pennsylvania.

While some observers noted that Harris could have offered more detailed plans, her performance was generally well-received. Jeremi Suri, a professor of history and public affairs, remarked that Harris appeared as a "consensus builder" during the interview.

The interview, conducted in Savannah, Georgia, where Harris was on a campaign bus tour with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, marked a pivotal moment in her campaign as she continues to solidify her platform ahead of the November election.