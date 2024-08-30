Fazil Gasimov's Blood Pressure Drops to Critical Level

The health of economist Fazil Gasimov, who is on a hunger strike for 78 days, deteriorated in a prison hospital on August 30.

This was reported to Turan by his brother Nazim Gasimov after a meeting with the economist at the Medical Institution of the Penitentiary Service.

"Due to Fazil's weakened health, he was brought to the meeting in the lawyer's room in a wheelchair. We had just started talking to him when Fazil felt bad. His tongue began to slur. I started screaming, calling for help.

A doctor came and measured his blood pressure. It dropped to a critical level - 50/30. Fazil was given an injection. After that, they began to measure his blood pressure periodically. The last reading was 80/50. I was with him for 4 hours. I asked him to start eating. But he refused. Fazil said that he was innocent, had not committed any crimes, had not done anything against the state", said N. Gasimov.

It was not possible to obtain comments from the Penitentiary Service.

* Fazil Gasimov was detained in Turkey on August 7, 2023 and brought to Azerbaijan and charged under Article 204.3.1 (manufacturing, acquisition or sale of counterfeit money as part of an organized group) of the Criminal Code.

The investigation claims that he was the one who passed the fake money to opposition politician Gubad Ibadoglu, who was later arrested.

Recently, Gasymov stated in his address to the Prosecutor General, Ombudsman, local and international public that he provided this testimony under torture. He retracted this testimony, saying that he did not pass fake money to Ibadoglu, never had discussions with him on FETO (movement of preacher Fethullah Gulen, recognized as a terrorist organization in Turkey).

Since June 14, Gasymov has been on hunger strike to protest against unjustified criminal prosecution and torture at the beginning of the investigation.