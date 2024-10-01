Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel
Iran has launched rockets into Israel, the Israel Defence Forces (Tsakhal) said Tuesday evening, October 1.
It urged residents to "remain vigilant and follow the instructions of the Home Front Command precisely."
An air alert has been declared throughout Israel. The airspace over the country is closed.
According to the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post, which called the attack the largest in history, a total of about 500 rockets were fired at Israel. There has been no confirmation of this data yet.
Shortly before, the US warned Israel that Iran was preparing to strike it with ballistic missiles. "We are actively supporting defensive preparations to protect Israel from this attack. A direct Iranian armed attack on Israel would have grave consequences for Iran," a senior White House official said.
