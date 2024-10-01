The IRGC said it launched dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it had launched dozens of ballistic missiles targeting key military and security installations in the heart of the occupied territories (Palestine) in response to the deaths of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC Major General Abbas Nilfrushan, according to a statement released by IRNA.

The IRGC stated that the operation was conducted with the approval of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and involved coordination with the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Ministry of Defense. The IRGC warned that any military response from the "Zionist regime" would lead to further "crushing and destructive attacks," emphasizing that the missile strikes were carried out in accordance with "legitimate rights" under international law.

The escalation comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly ordered the assassination of Nasrallah, supported by the United States, at a UN meeting in New York. In response, Israeli fighter jets bombed residential areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in Nasrallah's death, which was confirmed by Hezbollah on October 7.

The statement by the IRGC highlights the volatile situation in the region and indicates a severe escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel, with broader implications for regional stability and international diplomatic efforts. Further details on the missile strikes and their impact are expected to be released by Iranian authorities.