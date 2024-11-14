Iran Sets Up Clinic to Treat Women Defying Hijab Mandate Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Protesters from the Stage of Freedom group held a silent performance in London this month in support of an Iranian student who stripped to her underwear to protest against the imposition of the hijab - Joao Daniel Pereira/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Iranian women who refuse to wear the mandatory hijab will be directed to a newly established mental health facility in Tehran, as part of the government's latest move to curb female dissent following the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests that erupted in 2022.

The new centre, called the Clinic for Quitting Hijab Removal, will be led by Mehri Talebi Darestani, who stated it is intended for the "scientific and psychological treatment of hijab removal," with a focus on teenagers, young adults, and women seeking to align with "social and Islamic identity."

"The project aims to promote dignity, modesty, chastity, and the hijab," said Darestani. She added that the clinic's attendance would be "voluntary," though its establishment has sparked concerns among rights groups.

The facility will operate under the supervision of Iran's Headquarters for Enjoining the Good and Forbidding the Evil, a state body tasked with enforcing religious conduct. The organization, led by Mohammed Saleh Hashemi Golpayegani, a direct appointee of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has faced international sanctions, including from the United Kingdom, for its role in human rights abuses against women defying Islamic dress codes.

The initiative comes amid escalating measures against women resisting the compulsory hijab. Earlier this month, a student at Tehran's Islamic Azad University publicly stripped off her headscarf in protest. Authorities quickly labeled her as mentally ill and transferred her to a psychiatric institution.

In response, the government has intensified its campaign against unveiled women, ramping up covert surveillance and increasing the presence of the morality police. Women found without a hijab have faced restrictions on entering public places such as shopping malls and parks.

Since the 2022 protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for "improper hijab," several celebrities and public figures who appeared without headscarves have been ordered by courts to undergo mandatory psychiatric evaluations. Notable actresses including Afsaneh Bayegan, Azadeh Samadi, and Leila Bolukat were compelled to provide mental health certificates. Authorities have also implemented punitive measures such as freezing bank accounts and imposing travel bans.

Iran’s psychiatric community has pushed back against the government’s portrayal of women who refuse the hijab as mentally ill. Last year, four major psychiatric associations issued a joint statement criticizing the state's actions, arguing that mental health diagnoses should be made by qualified psychiatrists, not judges.

Amnesty International has condemned Tehran's response to the protests. "In a calculated attempt to suppress dissent against compulsory veiling, Iranian authorities are terrorizing women and girls through relentless surveillance and policing, causing immense mental distress," said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s Middle East and North Africa director, in a March statement.

The crackdown has included tactics such as stopping female drivers to confiscate their vehicles and enforcing harsh penalties, including flogging and imprisonment.

Despite mounting international criticism, the Iranian government has shown no signs of reversing its policies, as it continues to tighten its grip on public expression and maintain strict enforcement of its dress code laws.