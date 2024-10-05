Israel eliminated Hassan Nasrallah's successor

Saudi TV channel "Al-Hadath" citing its own sources reported on Saturday that in Beirut, a missile strike eliminated officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the successor to Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah - Hashim Safi al-Din.

Another Saudi TV channel Al-Arabiya adds, the site where al-Din and his accomplices were located was a deep excavation from heavy rocket and bomb attacks.

The bodies of those hiding in the underground bunker of al-Din and his entourage have not yet been found.

Sky News Arabic reported, citing Israeli security sources, that al-Din's death has been confirmed. However, there is no official IDF report on the matter yet.

According to some reports, Ismail Qaani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Guds Special Forces, was next to al-Din at the time of the strike on the bunker, and contact with him has also been cut off. He took over after the US army eliminated Qassem Suleimani in 2020.