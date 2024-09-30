Israel Launches Airstrike on Oil Reservoirs in Yemen, Heightening Regional Tensions

Israel launched an airstrike on oil reservoirs in Yemen on Monday, targeting infrastructure reportedly used by Iran-backed Houthi rebels to finance their operations. The strike, which took place near the port city of Hodeidah, marks a rare direct confrontation between Israel and the Houthis and is expected to exacerbate tensions in the already volatile region.

According to a statement from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the airstrike aimed to disrupt the Houthis' ability to utilize Yemen's energy resources for military purposes. "This operation was a necessary response to intelligence that the Houthi rebels were planning to escalate their activities against Israel’s allies in the region," the IDF spokesperson stated, without elaborating on the specifics of the intelligence.

Local Yemeni authorities reported significant damage to the oil reservoirs, with fires still burning hours after the initial attack. Houthi officials condemned the strike, describing it as an act of aggression and warning of potential retaliation. "This is a clear violation of Yemeni sovereignty and will not go unanswered," said Mohammed Abdul-Salam, a spokesperson for the Houthi movement.

The airstrike comes amid growing concerns over Iran’s influence in the region and its support for proxy groups, including the Houthis. Analysts believe that the strike could be part of a broader strategy by Israel to weaken Iranian-backed factions in the Middle East. The attack could also be seen as an effort to curtail the Houthis’ ability to disrupt shipping routes in the Red Sea, a critical waterway for global trade.

The United Nations and several regional powers have called for restraint following the incident, urging all parties to avoid further escalation. "We are deeply concerned about the potential for this strike to lead to broader hostilities in Yemen and beyond," said a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Israel’s military involvement in Yemen is likely to draw sharp reactions from Iran and other regional players, further complicating diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing civil war in Yemen. Meanwhile, oil prices surged briefly on news of the attack, reflecting concerns over potential disruptions to supply routes.

As of now, it remains unclear whether the Israeli airstrike will trigger a broader conflict or lead to retaliatory attacks against Israeli interests in the region.