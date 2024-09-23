Israel Launches Military Operation in Lebanon

The Israeli military launched a large-scale operation in southern Lebanon early Monday, targeting Hezbollah positions following a series of cross-border skirmishes that escalated over the past week. The operation, which includes airstrikes and ground assaults, comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, raising concerns of a wider regional conflict.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strikes targeted "key military infrastructure" belonging to Hezbollah, including weapons depots, missile launch sites, and command centers. "We are responding decisively to the provocations and threats posed by Hezbollah along our northern border," said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. "This operation is aimed at dismantling their capabilities and preventing further attacks on Israeli civilians."

The Lebanese government condemned the Israeli operation as a "violation of sovereignty" and called for an immediate halt to the military campaign. "We urge the international community to intervene and stop the Israeli aggression," said Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. "This assault threatens to destabilize Lebanon further and risks igniting a full-scale conflict."

The operation follows a week of increased hostilities, including rocket fire from southern Lebanon into northern Israel and retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. Hezbollah, which has a strong presence in southern Lebanon, vowed to respond "with full force." In a televised statement, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah called Israel’s actions "a declaration of war" and warned of "severe consequences for the entire region."

Analysts warn that the situation could escalate quickly, particularly given the involvement of Iran, Hezbollah’s main backer. "This is a highly dangerous moment," said Orna Mizrahi, a former Israeli national security advisor. "If Hezbollah continues its rocket fire and Israel expands its ground operation, we could see a full-blown war similar to the 2006 Lebanon War."

The United Nations called for immediate restraint and urged both sides to de-escalate. "We are deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres. "We call on all parties to refrain from actions that would further endanger civilians and heighten tensions."

The United States, a key ally of Israel, expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself but urged caution. "Israel has the right to protect its citizens from terror threats, but we call for measured responses to avoid a broader conflict," said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In contrast, Iran condemned the Israeli offensive, with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian pledging to support Hezbollah in its "resistance against Israeli aggression."

The operation has triggered fears of a wider confrontation involving multiple actors across the region, with both Israeli and Lebanese civilians bracing for potential fallout. Israel’s northern towns have opened bomb shelters, and schools in the region have been closed. Lebanon, which is grappling with a severe economic crisis, faces the prospect of further destabilization.

"This conflict comes at the worst possible time for Lebanon," said Lebanese political analyst Nadim Shehadi. "The country is already in financial collapse, and any prolonged military engagement will make things dramatically worse."



