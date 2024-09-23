New or Old Parliament? What Has Changed?
Today, the first session of the 7th convocation of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of the Republic of Azerbaijan took place. The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, attended the meeting.
Sahiba Gafarova was elected as the Speaker of the Milli Majlis for the 7th convocation, a position she also held in the 6th convocation. MP Ali Ahmadov was elected as the First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis, and MPs Ziyafat Asgarov, Musa Gasimly, and Rafael Huseynov were elected as deputy speakers.
Hafiz Hasanov, the chairman of the "Law and Progress" Public Union, discussed this in the program "A Complex Question." He reminded that the elections for the 6th convocation of parliament were also extraordinary. Back then, there was an opinion that the parliament's stance was not in harmony with the president's policies. However, the renewed parliament still includes the same deputies – nothing has changed. The same holds true for the 7th convocation of the parliament.
"Only 15 young people have received parliamentary mandates for the first time," the expert said, expressing hope that perhaps this new generation of deputies will bring forward new initiatives.
According to Hasanov, more than 60% of the new parliament consists of deputies from the 6th convocation, and the remaining "people's representatives" were elected in earlier convocations.
He also noted that the vast majority of laws passed by parliament are the result of the president's legislative initiatives. "I want to point out that members of parliament have not shown much legislative initiative," he stated.
Hasanov further highlighted that most deputies lack a tendency for legislative initiatives, experience working in parliamentary committees, with working groups, developing specific draft laws, or working on bills submitted through the legislative initiative of the president and other entities.
"I don’t expect any significant achievements from this parliament," Hasanov concluded.
Difficult question
-
- 20 September 2024, 20:19
The Government of Azerbaijan is offering Israeli high-tech companies the opportunity to relocate in exchange for generous tax incentives. This was reported by the Israeli publication Globes, citing its sources within companies that are considering the move.
-
- 19 September 2024, 23:50
According to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, September 20 will be annually celebrated in Azerbaijan as State Sovereignty Day. The decree states that victory was achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War that began on September 27, 2020. On September 19, 2023, an anti-terrorist operation commenced in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economic Region. As a result of this operation, which lasted only 23 hours and concluded on September 20, the valiant Azerbaijani army successfully accomplished all its assigned tasks at a high professional level. Thus, with this latest brilliant victory, Azerbaijan's sovereignty was fully restored.
-
Passions surrounding the Zangezur Corridor continue unabated. Iran keeps threatening everyone and everything, but it’s unclear what it wants. As they say in Armenia, Baku is presenting new conditions, while Yerevan declares its readiness to sign a peace treaty. The Americans and the French are calling for the signing of a peace agreement.
-
- 17 September 2024, 22:31
It is reported that the issue of "The situation with human rights in Azerbaijan" has been included in the agenda of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). On the first day of the session, September 30, an urgent debate titled "The worsening situation with human rights, the rule of law, and democracy in Azerbaijan" is scheduled.
Leave a review