Starting September 25, Commuter Train Fares Will Increase
Starting September 25, Commuter Train Fares Will Increase
New fares for commuter trains will be introduced starting September 25.
The minimum fare will be 0.4 manats. the Azerbaijani Railways JSC told Turan. However, overall, on the Absheron Circular Line, the fare will increase by 0.1 to 0.2 manats depending on the distance. The company emphasized that these changes are being implemented in accordance with "international standards" and will serve to "improve the quality" of transportation.
Azerbaijani Railways JSC also noted that starting September 1, a flexible pricing policy will be applied on domestic routes. Passengers purchasing round-trip tickets 25-30 days in advance will receive a 15% discount.
Additionally, starting September 24, free access to Wi-Fi will be offered to passengers at some train stations. Free internet will be available at the Baku station and at the "Koroglu," "Bakikhanov," "Sabunchu," "Pirshagi," "Sumgayit," "Goran," "Ganja," "Agstafa," and "Gabala" stations.
-
- Social
- 23 September 2024 17:48
-
Social
-
- 23 September 2024, 17:48
Natig Jafarli, a renowned Azerbaijani economist, was elected chairman of the REAL (Real Alternative) party by its political committee, marking a new direction for the beleaguered political group. In his statement on social media, Jafarli outlined the party’s strategic priorities and the formidable obstacles it faces in Azerbaijan’s current political arena.
-
On September 21, the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan confirmed the results of the snap parliamentary elections. Thus, the issue of the snap parliamentary elections was concluded.
-
- 23 September 2024, 14:15
On Tuesday, September 24, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. During the night and morning, there may be brief rain showers and thunderstorms in some areas. A moderate northwestern wind will periodically strengthen in the afternoon. The air temperature will be 16-19°C at night and 23-27°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.
-
- 23 September 2024, 14:09
Azerbaijani border guards have prevented the smuggling of a large shipment of tobacco products from Iran into Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea. The incident occurred on September 18. According to the State Border Service (SBS), the Coast Guard detected three high-speed vessels equipped with Yamaha-250 engines and 117 suspicious packages on the surface of the water.
Leave a review