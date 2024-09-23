Starting September 25, Commuter Train Fares Will Increase

New fares for commuter trains will be introduced starting September 25.

The minimum fare will be 0.4 manats. the Azerbaijani Railways JSC told Turan. However, overall, on the Absheron Circular Line, the fare will increase by 0.1 to 0.2 manats depending on the distance. The company emphasized that these changes are being implemented in accordance with "international standards" and will serve to "improve the quality" of transportation.

Azerbaijani Railways JSC also noted that starting September 1, a flexible pricing policy will be applied on domestic routes. Passengers purchasing round-trip tickets 25-30 days in advance will receive a 15% discount.

Additionally, starting September 24, free access to Wi-Fi will be offered to passengers at some train stations. Free internet will be available at the Baku station and at the "Koroglu," "Bakikhanov," "Sabunchu," "Pirshagi," "Sumgayit," "Goran," "Ganja," "Agstafa," and "Gabala" stations.