Rebels Burn Grave of Bashar al-Assad's Father in Syria
Armed rebels have burned the grave of Hafez al-Assad, the late father of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the western province of Latakia, according to photographs circulating online.
Images published by AFP show armed men posing near the desecrated grave, which was partially destroyed. The coffin, reportedly removed from its resting place, appears to have been set on fire outside the tomb.
It remains unclear which armed group carried out the act, as no faction has claimed responsibility. The incident underscores ongoing tensions in Syria following Bashar al-Assad's ousting by rebel forces earlier this month.
Hafez al-Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron grip from 1971 until his death in 2000, was known for his harsh suppression of dissent. His son, Bashar al-Assad, succeeded him as president but was forced from power amid the escalating conflict.
