The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry considered Blinken's statement "biased"

Official Baku condemned and rejected the allegations made in the statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.

"We strongly condemn and reject the biased statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken of December 11, 2024, which distorts the current situation with the protection of human rights and freedoms in our country and is aimed at interfering in the judicial process of Azerbaijan," said the commentary of the official representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Ayhan Hajizade.

He regretted that "due to the participation of the US State Department, led by Secretary of State Blinken, in interfering in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan over the past 4 years," these years have been "lost for Azerbaijani-American relations," which "were distinguished by friendship and cooperation at different times."

"It is well known to all that Anthony Blinken's double standards regarding the current human rights situation in our country have paralyzed the US South Caucasus policy as a whole. We hope that under the new US administration, the relations of mutual friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and the US will be restored," Hajizade continued. On December 11, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken issued a special statement calling on the Azerbaijani authorities to stop repression and release the unjustly arrested journalists and activists.