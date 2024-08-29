Telegram founder released on bail and indicted
Pavel Durov has been charged and released on bail. He was forbidden to leave France, he must also pay bail in the amount of 5 million euros and report twice a week to the police.
A press release from the French prosecutor's office said «Durov is accused of running a platform that is used for illegal activities such as money laundering, distribution of child pornography, drug trafficking and fraud. He is also accused of refusing to co-operate with authorities.
The document notes that these charges were brought because Telegram did not respond to requests from the authorities".
In World
-
- 30 August 2024, 22:18
Kamala Harris, in her first formal interview since becoming the Democratic nominee for president, vowed a tougher approach to migration along the U.S. southern border and affirmed her support for continuing to send weapons to Israel.
-
- 30 August 2024, 11:16
A top Ukrainian pilot was killed when a US-made F-16 fighter jet crashed on Monday, just weeks after the long-awaited planes arrived in the country, a Ukrainian military source told CNN.
-
A former Defense Ministry official was ordered held in a fraud case Thursday, the latest high-profile arrest in what appears to be a sweeping investigation into abuse of office in Russia's military leadership.
-
- 30 August 2024, 10:19
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Mongolia next week, the Kremlin said Thursday, despite the country being a member of the International Criminal Court, which last year issued a warrant for his arrest.
Leave a review