Telegram founder released on bail and indicted
Pavel Durov has been charged and released on bail. He was forbidden to leave France, he must also pay bail in the amount of 5 million euros and report twice a week to the police. 

A press release from the French prosecutor's office said «Durov is accused of running a platform that is used for illegal activities such as money laundering, distribution of child pornography, drug trafficking and fraud. He is also accused of refusing to co-operate with authorities. 

The document notes that these charges were brought because Telegram did not respond to requests from the authorities".

In World

