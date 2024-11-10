The United States is preparing to announce a ceasefire plan in Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday that the United States, following the election victory of Donald Trump, may soon announce plans for a ceasefire timeline in Ukraine and provide security guarantees for Kyiv, Polish Radio reported.

Tusk's comments came shortly after The Wall Street Journal reported on November 6, citing three sources close to Trump, about a proposed plan for Ukraine. According to the report, one option under consideration would have Kyiv commit not to seek NATO membership for at least 20 years in exchange for continued U.S. military aid to deter further Russian attacks.

The report indicated that the proposals aim to "freeze" the conflict, effectively cementing Russia's control over approximately 20% of Ukrainian territory. Previously, Trump's advisers, Keith Kellogg and Fred Fleitz, had suggested cutting off U.S. military support for Ukraine unless Kyiv agrees to engage in peace talks with Moscow. WSJ noted that while Ukraine might try to reclaim lost territories, it would have to rely on diplomatic efforts.

Tusk believes that Trump's plans for Ukraine are likely still in the preparatory phase. He described the potential U.S. actions as signaling reduced American involvement in Ukrainian affairs. "These will certainly be decisions that imply less U.S. interference," Tusk said.

However, the Polish Prime Minister underscored that decisions on the Ukraine war "cannot be made over the heads of Ukrainians, nor over ours." Regardless of Trump's victory, Tusk noted, Poland and Europe will bear a greater responsibility for their own security in the coming months.