Germany represented by four ministries at COP29 in Baku

Germany will be represented by four key ministries at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP29), set to begin in Baku on Nov. 11, with a strong focus on climate finance, according to a statement from Germany's Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety, and Consumer Protection, DW reports.

The agenda will also include discussions on the implementation of resolutions passed at last year’s conference, particularly on energy transition, climate change mitigation, and adaptation strategies.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck, Development Minister Svenja Schulze, and Environment Minister Steffi Lemke will lead the German delegation at the forum.

A key topic of debate is expected to be the financing gap following the unmet pledge by developed nations to provide $100 billion annually for climate projects from 2020 onwards. Baerbock emphasized the need for economically capable countries to contribute, noting that "together we can support the most vulnerable nations in their transformation." She added that public funds alone would not suffice and called for incentives to boost private sector investment.

Habeck highlighted Germany’s progress in renewable energy, stating that more than half of the country's electricity is now generated from wind and solar power. "Tripling the share of renewables by 2030, as decided at COP28, is entirely feasible," he said, stressing the need for robust integration of renewables into the national grid.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev two days before the start of COP29, expressing hopes for a successful conference, government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann said.

The COP29 conference will run until Nov. 22, with an expected attendance of 40,000 to 50,000 delegates, including representatives from all UN and EU member states, the Vatican, the dependent territories of Niue and the Cook Islands, and the Palestinian delegation.