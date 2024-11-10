Polad Aslanov stopped his hunger strike due to his deteriorating health

Polad Aslanov, the imprisoned head of the Xeberman.com website, stopped his hunger strike on November 10 due to his deteriorating health.

"Polad called and said that he stopped his hunger strike due to health problems. He called from the chief's office. He said that he is currently being kept in the medical ward. The phone conversation was short, and Polad did not have the opportunity to disclose the details of the health problems", G. Aslanova said.

According to him, November 11 is the day of P. Aslanov's next telephone conversation.

G. Aslanova said that if her husband does not call, she will go to the prison to clarify his situation.

* On November 4, P. Aslanov announced a hunger strike demanding the freedom of political prisoners. After that, he was transferred from Penitentiary No. 1 to Penitentiary No. 15 and put in solitary confinement.

** The head of the website Xeberman.com, Polad Aslanov, was arrested on June 12, 2019, on charges of spying for Iran - Article 274 (treason) of the Criminal Code. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Aslanov denies all accusations and says that he was persecuted for exposing facts of corruption among special service officers.

Human rights defenders recognized him as a political prisoner. Later, the Supreme Court reduced Aslanov's prison term to 13 years. The European court considered his arrest illegal and imposed a monetary compensation on him.