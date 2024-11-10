Azerbaijani serviceman blown up by mine

On November 10, in the territory of the village of Gulistan in the Goranboy region, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Ibragimov Gadim Khalig oglu, blown up by an anti-personnel mine, previously laid by the armed forces of Armenia, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

The injured serviceman was immediately taken to the nearest medical center, his condition is assessed as satisfactory, the press release further said.