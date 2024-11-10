Azerbaijani serviceman blown up by mine
On November 10, in the territory of the village of Gulistan in the Goranboy region, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Ibragimov Gadim Khalig oglu, blown up by an anti-personnel mine, previously laid by the armed forces of Armenia, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement.
The injured serviceman was immediately taken to the nearest medical center, his condition is assessed as satisfactory, the press release further said.
-
- Politics
- 10 November 2024 20:04
-
Politics
-
- 11 November 2024, 12:46
The Young Reporters Academy (YNA) held a key event at COP29, organizing the "Youth Leadership Forum," which brought together the next generation of climate advocates, political leaders, and activists from around the globe.
-
- 11 November 2024, 12:09
Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, has been elected as the President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
-
- 11 November 2024, 11:03
Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), has called on member countries to agree on a "New Collective Quantified Goal" (NCQG) for climate finance at COP 29 in Baku.
-
- 11 November 2024, 10:12
The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) commenced this week in Baku, drawing delegations from 198 countries. This pivotal summit, running from November 11 to 22, marks a critical moment for global climate negotiations as the world grapples with escalating environmental crises.
Leave a review