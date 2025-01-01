Truck Plows Into New Orleans Crowd, Killing at Least 10 During New Year’s Celebration

A truck plowed into a crowd celebrating New Year’s Eve in New Orleans’ French Quarter, killing at least 10 people and injuring 30 others, according to a statement on the city’s official website.

Eyewitnesses told CNN the pickup truck sped into the crowd on Bourbon Street, a bustling area famed for its bars and restaurants. The driver then reportedly exited the vehicle and began shooting. The incident occurred amid heavy holiday festivities, leaving the area in chaos.

Victims were transported to nearby hospitals, authorities said. The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the incident, NBC News reported.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry described the event as a “horrific act of violence” in a social media post. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell referred to the attack as an act of terrorism.

The French Quarter, especially Bourbon Street, is a hub of city celebrations and a magnet for tourists year-round. The district was packed with revelers when the tragedy struck.

Authorities have confirmed that the suspected assailant is deceased, according to a federal law enforcement official cited by CNN. The official indicated that the attack appeared to have been intentional. The FBI and local police are examining the vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation into the suspect’s motive.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident, a White House statement said.

“President Biden has been informed of the devastating news that a driver killed and injured dozens in New Orleans overnight. The White House has reached out to Mayor Cantrell to offer support,” the statement read. “The FBI is already on the ground, assisting local law enforcement with the investigation, and the President will continue to receive updates throughout the day.”

Biden, currently in Wilmington, Delaware, following a family wedding on Tuesday evening, expressed condolences for the victims and their families. Further updates on the investigation and the suspect’s background are expected as authorities work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the attack.