Bulgaria and Romania Join Schengen Zone: Implications for Azerbaijan's European Connectivity

Bulgaria and Romania have officially become full members of the Schengen Area, extending the EU's borderless travel zone to include the two Balkan countries. This development is set to have ripple effects across the region, with potential implications for Azerbaijan’s trade and transportation links with Europe.

The European Council’s decision, finalized on December 12, 2024, removes land border checks between Bulgaria, Romania, and other Schengen states starting today. This follows an earlier move on March 31, 2024, which lifted checks at air and sea borders. The decision marks the culmination of Bulgaria and Romania's integration into the Schengen framework, which they partially adopted after joining the EU in 2007.

As a key player in the Middle Corridor and a crucial transit hub for goods moving between Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan is closely monitoring the expanded Schengen Area. With Bulgaria serving as a gateway for Azerbaijani goods heading to Europe, streamlined border processes could reduce transit times and enhance the efficiency of trade routes.

“The inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen is a positive development for Azerbaijan's exporters, particularly those relying on the Black Sea corridor,” said an Azerbaijani logistics expert. “Faster and more predictable border crossings in Europe can significantly bolster the competitiveness of Azerbaijani goods.”

The Middle Corridor, which runs through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Black Sea into Europe, is increasingly vital as global supply chains seek alternatives to traditional routes.

The Schengen Area, established in 1995, now encompasses 29 countries and over 420 million people. While it allows for passport-free travel within its borders, Schengen also imposes a unified set of rules for external border management. These provisions are particularly relevant to Azerbaijan, whose nationals frequently travel to Europe for business, tourism, and education.

Recent updates to Schengen border policies, adopted in June 2024, aim to strengthen external controls and improve cross-border police cooperation. For Azerbaijan, these measures may influence visa policies and border management for travelers and goods entering the Schengen Zone.

Despite the opportunities, challenges remain. The Schengen rules allow for temporary reinstatement of internal border controls in case of security threats, which could disrupt transit routes. Additionally, Azerbaijan must navigate its strategic partnerships with Bulgaria and Romania to ensure mutual benefits in trade and logistics.