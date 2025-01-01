Azerbaijani MFA protests Iran over Ayatollah's insulting remarks (updated)

Charge d'Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Azerbaijan Seyyed Jafar Agayi Maryan was summoned to the Azerbaijani MFA on January 1. A protest was lodged against him over the insults made against Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev

Seyyed Jafar Agayi Maryan was summoned to the Azerbaijani MFA on January 1 in connection with the insulting remarks made against Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev on December 29, 2024, at an event in Ardabil with the participation of the representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Imam of the Juma of this city, Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Ameli. This speech was shown

on the air of the News Network channel of the Radio and Television Organization of Iran.

"The Azerbaijani side expressed a strong protest to Iran over this incident. In addition, dissatisfaction was expressed with the obvious incitement of anti-Azerbaijani sentiments among the Iranian population in recent times,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The Iranian diplomat was informed that anti-Azerbaijani propaganda contradicts the spirit of bilateral relations, the goals and objectives facing the two countries. Such actions are aimed at inciting hatred and enmity, and not at maintaining and deepening interstate and interpersonal relations, the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Official Baku demanded an end to such provocations against Azerbaijan, the ministry emphasized.

It should be noted that the Iranian ayatollah made offensive remarks against the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey, and made statements that distort the history of the two countries.

According to Azerbaijani expert Sadraddin Soltan, after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, the Tehran regime has become even more bitter against its neighbors.

Statements by Azerbaijan and Turkey on joint activities in Syria, the restoration of diplomatic relations between Baku and the new government in Damascus and other steps in this direction are causing irritation in Tehran and this is spilling over into anti-Azerbaijani attacks, Soltan said.

"The event in Ardabil is a logical continuation of the traditional ideological behavior of the Tehran regime towards Azerbaijan and Turkey," the expert said.

* * *

Baku demands Tehran to stop anti-Azerbaijani provocations

Charge d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan Seyyed Jafar Aghaei Marian has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports that during the meeting the Iranian side expressed sharp protest in connection with insulting statements against Azerbaijan and the head of state in the town of Ardabil on 29 December.

The event with participation of the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Hassan Ameli was broadcast live on Iran's state radio and television channels.

The representative of the Iranian side was informed about the dissatisfaction with the incitement of openly anti-Azerbaijani sentiments in Iran.

It was also noted that anti-Azerbaijani propaganda in Iran does not correspond to the spirit of bilateral relations. It was noted that such actions incite hatred and hostility, do not contribute to the preservation and deepening of bilateral relations.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry demanded to put an end to such provocations.