Russian Border Guards Leave Key Post on Armenia-Iran Border

Russian border guards have vacated the Agarak checkpoint on the Armenia-Iran border, marking a significant shift in border control operations in the region. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Facebook that, as of December 30, Armenian border guards bear sole responsibility for the checkpoint.

Pashinyan highlighted that Russian border guards had been stationed at Agarak since 1991, following Armenia’s independence from the Soviet Union. According to Armenia’s National Security Service, this checkpoint is the only official crossing point on the Armenia-Iran border.

The withdrawal of Russian forces comes after an agreement between Yerevan and Moscow, revealed in October after Pashinyan's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. It follows the departure of Russian border guards from Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport in July, ending their decades-long presence there since 1992.

This move underscores Armenia's growing efforts to assert greater sovereignty over its borders and critical infrastructure. Earlier this year, Armenia formally requested the cessation of Russian border guard operations at Zvartnots Airport, citing its readiness to manage the facility independently.

Azerbaijan, which shares a complex geopolitical dynamic with Armenia, is closely monitoring developments on the Armenia-Iran border. The new operational control of the Agarak checkpoint aligns with Armenia’s broader strategic realignment, potentially impacting regional trade routes and border security policies.

Observers note that Armenia’s increased control over its border infrastructure may reshape its interactions with both Azerbaijan and Iran. For Azerbaijan, the evolving situation presents both challenges and opportunities, particularly in light of its strategic ambitions in the South Caucasus region.