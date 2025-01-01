Germany Bans Entry for Nine Georgian Citizens over Violence Against Protesters

Germany has imposed entry bans on nine Georgian citizens accused of organizing violence against peaceful protesters, underscoring Europe’s firm stance against repression. Germany’s Foreign Ministry emphasized the universal right to peaceful protest, stating, “It is our duty to protect this fundamental human right.” The names of the individuals facing sanctions remain undisclosed.

The move follows a joint statement by Germany, France, and Poland condemning violence against demonstrators, journalists, and opposition leaders in Georgia. The three countries also denounced threats directed at political figures, pledging to consider further measures both at the EU and national levels.

Protests in Georgia have been ongoing daily since November 28, triggered by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement to suspend EU membership talks until 2028. Demonstrators accuse the government of stalling Georgia’s European aspirations.

Baltic states and Ukraine have also imposed sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, a former Georgian Prime Minister and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, along with other high-ranking officials. Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia criticized the Georgian government for suppressing dissent, while Ukraine added 18 individuals to its sanctions list.

In response, the United Kingdom announced sanctions against Georgia’s Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, Deputy Minister Alexander Darakhvelidze, and other senior officials accused of encouraging violent responses to protests. The measures include asset freezes and travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, the United States has barred Ivanishvili from entering the country, citing his alleged role in undermining democratic principles and suppressing peaceful protests.

The sanctions reflect growing frustration in Western capitals over Georgia’s wavering commitment to democratic norms. “We are closely monitoring developments in Tbilisi,” said a senior European diplomat who requested anonymity. “Georgia’s integration into the European family depends on its adherence to democratic principles and respect for human rights.”

Despite mounting international pressure, Georgian authorities remain defiant. Interior Minister Gomelauri called the sanctions “politically motivated,” adding that the government is “fully committed to maintaining law and order.”

However, protesters in Tbilisi view international actions as a sign of solidarity. “These sanctions are a step toward holding perpetrators of violence accountable,” said protest organizer Maka Suladze. “We will not give up the fight for a European future.”

The German entry bans highlight coordinated European efforts to counter authoritarian tendencies in the region. While EU member states differ in the scope of punitive measures, the collective condemnation of violence in Georgia signals a unified stance on the importance of democratic governance.

As protests show no signs of abating, analysts predict escalating tensions between the Georgian government and Western powers. “This is a turning point for Georgia,” said David Kakabadze, a political analyst based in Berlin. “The government must decide whether to uphold democratic values or risk further isolation.”

The streets of Tbilisi remain filled with chants demanding reform and closer ties with Europe. For many Georgians, the struggle is about more than politics; it is a battle for the nation’s identity and future.