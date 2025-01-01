Badgering of Russian troops - the reason for the death of the AZAL aircraft

Two missiles from the "Pantsir" system were fired at the AZAL aircraft near Grozny. This was known after the interrogation of the military, reports the telegram channel "ВЧК-ОГПУ».

The main reason for what happened is complete confusion. So, one calculation of "Pantsir" saw that this is a civilian vessel and did not shoot, but because of the switched on system of radio-electronic warfare (REB) could not warn the second calculation, which fired two missiles.

Who switched on such an electronic warfare system that blinded and deafened not only civilian aircraft, but also the air defence systems themselves, has not yet been found.

Investigators of the Investigative Committee have questioned the dispatcher and the flight director as witnesses. There is growing evidence that it was the aircraft itself, not the drone, that was shot at. However, the military are trying to "push" a more convenient version for them. Allegedly, missiles from Pantsir were fired at the drone, they missed their target and exploded near the AZAL aircraft.

The Pantsir, which is installed near the base of the Akhmat special unit, opened fire on the aerial target.

According to the Pantsir commander's version, he fired two missiles at 08:13.30 and 08:13.40. The missiles exploded at 8.13.50 and 8.14.30. The latter explosion is what hit the aircraft.

According to the officer, the orders to release the missiles were given from Rostov, by a commander named Borisov.

At that moment worked such a powerful REB that "jammed" not only civilian, but also military equipment. Therefore, the aircraft was not displayed in "green" colour on the locator of the air defence system and the officer could not determine what kind of object it was.

Did the serviceman realise that it was a civilian aircraft and not a drone in the target area, as it was flying at a higher altitude and its size was different from the drone? In response to the investigator's question, the Pantsir commander said that he fired every time he received an order, but the aircraft was not displayed on his locator as a civilian.

The investigation found that commanders of air defence systems were not given flight schedules for civilian ships at all. In order to fire the missiles, the commander called Rostov twice by landline. At the same time, he allegedly could not observe the target visually due to fog.

However, the commander of the second Pantsir, which is based at the airport, observed the civilian aircraft and did not fire at it. This came to light after listening to a recording from the control room. The commander radioed the control room to tell the dispatcher that he had observed the aircraft.

Investigators asked him a question: why didn't he contact the commander of the other combat vehicle? And the latter replied that their landline communication did not work, and mobile communication did not work because of REB.

As the «ВЧК - ОГПУ» became known, the Air Defence Command put forward a version convenient for them: the Pantsir missed the drone, and the missiles flew upwards and exploded where the aircraft was.

The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, also considers this version to be a priority and ordered to find parts of the drone that the Pantsir fired at. However, the search for the wreckage is going on for the third day, but has not yielded any results.

The investigation is still unable to establish which REB system jammed the aircraft and the air defence system so badly.