Azerbaijan Celebrated 2025 with a Festive Mood, Seasoned with Presidential Optimism

Azerbaijan greeted 2025 with a vibrant blend of age-old traditions and modern celebrations, showcasing the nation's rich cultural heritage and forward-looking aspirations. From elaborate family feasts to dazzling public festivities, the celebrations embodied a unique fusion of past and present.

Across the country, families prepared sumptuous tables adorned with traditional dishes like dolma (stuffed grape leaves), plov (rice pilaf), and shakarbura, a crescent-shaped sweet pastry. These delicacies were accompanied by trays of dried fruits, nuts, and the iconic khoncha, symbolizing abundance and prosperity.

“This is a tradition we deeply cherish,” said Leyla Aslanova, a teacher from Ganja. “No matter the cost, the New Year’s table is a way to bring the family together and share hope for the future.”

The cost of these feasts varied, with families typically spending between 150 to 300 Azerbaijani manats ($90–$180). While this was a modest investment for many, it posed a significant expense for others.

“Every manat spent is worth it,” said Rahim Guliyev, a father of three from Sumgait. “It’s not just about the food; it’s about celebrating our blessings and aspirations.”

For those seeking a more dynamic celebration, restaurants and hotels offered curated New Year’s Eve programs. Popular venues in Baku, such as Hayal Kahvesi, drew crowds with live bands, DJs, darbuka drummers, and elaborate dance performances.

“These nights are unforgettable,” noted Sevda Karimova, who attended a gala event at a downtown hotel. “The music, the energy — it feels like the whole city comes alive.”

Participation in such events ranged from 100 to 200 manats ($60–$120) for general admission, with VIP packages soaring higher, offering exclusive experiences with personalized menus and luxurious seating.

For many, staying home was equally festive, as national TV channels broadcast a mix of classic Azerbaijani films, comedy sketches, and concerts by beloved artists. Meanwhile, cinemas in major cities screened a selection of holiday hits, featuring a mix of local and international productions.

In the heart of Baku, Fountain Square and the Baku Boulevard became focal points of celebration. Glittering lights and festive markets transformed the urban landscape, while a midnight fireworks display over the Caspian Sea left crowds in awe.

“The fireworks were breathtaking,” said Ramin Guseynov, a student from Mingachevir. “Standing there with thousands of people singing the anthem, you can’t help but feel pride and hope.”

In his New Year’s address, President Ilham Aliyev set the tone for the year ahead, declaring 2025 the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” to mark the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Constitution and the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War.

“We enter 2025 with great pride in our achievements and a firm commitment to our future,” President Aliyev said in his televised speech. “Preserving our sovereignty and the principles enshrined in our Constitution remains our collective responsibility.”

He urged citizens to build on the successes of recent years, emphasizing the importance of national unity and purpose.

“Tonight, as we celebrate, let us remember that our greatest victories are achieved through collective effort,” he added.

The celebrations reflected not only a deep respect for tradition but also a shared optimism for the future. As the nation embarks on a year marked by significant anniversaries, Azerbaijanis across the country are united in their hopes for continued growth, prosperity, and peace.

“New Year’s is not just about fireworks and feasts,” Aslanova said. “It’s about hope — hope for our children, for our nation, and for what lies ahead.”