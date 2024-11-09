Trump Connects Ukrainian President Zelensky With Elon Musk During Phone Call

In an unexpected twist to diplomatic outreach, newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly handed the phone to tech billionaire Elon Musk during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on November 6. The New York Times, citing a source familiar with the conversation, reported that the phone call took place while Trump and Musk were together at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The details of the conversation remain largely undisclosed, leaving questions about whether any potential shifts in U.S. policy toward Ukraine were discussed following Trump’s election victory. However, insiders described the tone of the discussion as “positive,” offering a glimpse into what may be an evolving dynamic between Washington, Kyiv, and Musk’s growing influence.

Another source told The New York Times that the exchange was a “good conversation.” According to this insider, Zelensky initiated the call to congratulate Trump on his electoral win. When Trump unexpectedly handed the phone to Musk, Zelensky expressed gratitude for Musk’s support through the provision of Starlink satellite internet services, a crucial communication tool for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

The office of the President-elect has not yet commented on the call, adding to the intrigue surrounding the involvement of Musk, whose relationship with Trump appears to have strengthened in recent months.

Musk’s surprise appearance in the diplomatic call underscores his shifting political alliances. The billionaire, known for his ventures with Tesla and SpaceX, has shown increasing support for Trump, both financially and logistically, during the election campaign. This marks a significant pivot for Musk, who has previously positioned himself as a politically neutral figure, often distancing himself from partisan politics.

Julia Mendel, former spokesperson for Zelensky, stated that it was the first time Musk had joined a call between Trump and the Ukrainian president. Mendel, who served in Zelensky’s administration until the onset of the Russian invasion, revealed that she helped facilitate two separate conversations between Zelensky and Musk in March 2022. At that time, the Ukrainian president sought Musk’s assistance in brokering negotiations with the Kremlin, including requests for humanitarian corridors out of besieged cities like Mariupol.

Trump’s Vow to End the Conflict: A Pragmatic Strategy?

During his campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged to swiftly end the Ukrainian conflict, a promise that resonated with parts of his voter base but drew skepticism from analysts. Many speculate that Trump’s approach may involve recognizing Russia’s control over territories seized since the beginning of the invasion in 2022. At a recent debate, Trump declined to declare which side he believes should win the war, instead criticizing the Biden administration’s extensive financial and military support for Kyiv.

Elon Musk, meanwhile, has provided critical aid to the Ukrainian military through Starlink, bolstering communications on the battlefield. His recent alignment with Trump’s campaign has raised eyebrows, especially given his significant contracts with the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, which relies heavily on SpaceX for its launch capabilities.

Musk’s White House Ambitions?

Speculation about Musk’s future role in the incoming administration has been rampant. According to insiders, Trump has already floated the idea of appointing Musk as an advisor focused on reducing government spending. Musk, who has previously expressed libertarian views on reducing bureaucracy, may find this position aligns with his broader vision for disrupting traditional industries and government inefficiencies.

As the transition of power begins, Zelensky has been vocal in urging Trump to maintain strong support for Ukraine against Russia. The Ukrainian president expressed optimism that Trump’s commitment to a “peace through strength” doctrine could bring a resolution to the conflict, which has inflicted immense suffering and destabilized the region.

“This principle, if adopted by the new administration, will benefit not just America but the entire world,” Zelensky said in a statement following the call.

Mar-a-Lago Diplomacy: Conversations Beyond Ukraine

The phone call with Zelensky was one of several diplomatic exchanges Trump conducted over the past few days. The President-elect also spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who later disclosed to reporters that the conversation took place while Trump was dining with Musk.

With Trump’s unorthodox style already on display and Musk seemingly at the center of his emerging inner circle, the future of U.S. foreign policy appears poised for a dramatic shift, one that could see a blending of tech, business, and diplomacy in ways previously unimagined.