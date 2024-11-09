Meteorologists Forecast Overcast Weather for Sunday
On Sunday, November 10, cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, with occasional overcast skies. Short-term rain showers are possible in some areas at night. The southeast wind will change to a northwest wind by evening. Air temperature at night will range from 8-11°C, and during the day, it will reach 13-17°C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.
In the regions of Azerbaijan, predominantly dry weather is expected, with occasional fog. A moderate easterly wind will prevail. At night, the temperature will range from 5-8°C, and during the day, it will be 14-19°C. In the mountains, temperatures at night will range from -0 to -5°C, while daytime temperatures will be between 3-8°C.
-
-
- In World
- 9 November 2024 18:00
Social
-
Azerbaijan has recorded the highest growth in average download speed (76.25%) and upload speed (68.38%) for fixed broadband internet among CIS countries, according to the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. The report, based on Speedtest Global Index data, analyzed internet performance in Azerbaijan and other CIS countries, highlighting a significant improvement from June 2023 to August 2024.
-
- 9 November 2024, 12:20
A group of residents from the village of Boradigah in the Masally region has appealed to the country's leadership regarding the emergency state of the local school. In an appeal addressed to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, the residents highlight that the Nizami Ganjavi Secondary School No. 1 is in a dangerous condition that makes it unsuitable for conducting lessons.
-
- 8 November 2024, 15:34
November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in Azerbaijan. In 2020, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity through a 44-day war and a one-day military operation in 2023. Although a ceasefire declaration was signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia, a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan has yet to be signed, even four years later.
-
- 8 November 2024, 15:02
On Saturday, rain with heavy showers in some areas is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. There will be fog in the morning and evening, and the wind will be from the northwest. The air temperature: at night +6°C to +10°C; in the daytime +12°C to +15°C.
Leave a review