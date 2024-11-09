Meteorologists Forecast Overcast Weather for Sunday

On Sunday, November 10, cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, with occasional overcast skies. Short-term rain showers are possible in some areas at night. The southeast wind will change to a northwest wind by evening. Air temperature at night will range from 8-11°C, and during the day, it will reach 13-17°C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, predominantly dry weather is expected, with occasional fog. A moderate easterly wind will prevail. At night, the temperature will range from 5-8°C, and during the day, it will be 14-19°C. In the mountains, temperatures at night will range from -0 to -5°C, while daytime temperatures will be between 3-8°C.