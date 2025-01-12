Trump-Putin Call May Pave Way for Summit, Says U.S. Congressman

A phone call between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected in the coming days or weeks, Congressman Mike Waltz, Trump’s pick for national security advisor, told ABC News on Wednesday.

The call would mark the first step toward a potential summit between Trump and Putin, which Waltz said is already under preparation. "We are still finalizing the structure of the meeting," he added when asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s possible participation.

Waltz emphasized the importance of stabilizing the frontlines in the Russia-Ukraine conflict before progress can be made toward a resolution. He noted that the United States hopes for a ceasefire “at any moment,” which would create conditions for negotiations. "It all must end through some form of diplomacy," Waltz said.

Describing the war as "a grinder of human lives and resources with the potential consequences of World War III," Waltz underlined the need for urgent action. He acknowledged Trump’s recognition of the "unrealistic" goal of completely removing Russia from territories it occupies, including annexed Crimea.

Moscow and Kyiv Respond with Silence

Neither Moscow nor Kyiv has commented on Waltz's remarks. On January 9, Trump indicated that a meeting with Putin has already been scheduled but did not specify a date, stating that such a meeting would occur only after his inauguration on January 20.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow would not impose "any conditions" for a Trump-Putin meeting.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials hinted at the possibility of a post-inauguration meeting between Trump and Zelensky. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that Kyiv is preparing for high-level talks with the incoming U.S. administration, noting that Trump appears "determined to end the conflict."

Zelensky has previously demanded that Moscow withdraw its forces to the 1991 borders before peace talks can begin. The Kremlin, however, insists that negotiations must account for current territorial realities.

Neutral Switzerland Offers Summit Venue

Switzerland has expressed readiness to host a Trump-Putin summit if requested. Nicolas Bideau, head of information for Switzerland’s foreign ministry, told Le Temps that Switzerland remains committed to supporting peace efforts.

"Following the summit in Bürgenstock, Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. were regularly informed of our willingness to back any diplomatic initiatives toward peace," Bideau said, adding that while Switzerland is prepared to host, it will not proactively take the lead.

Trump, who won the presidency in November, has stated his intention to meet Putin within six months of taking office to address the Russia-Ukraine war. While details remain sparse, the prospect of talks has garnered attention from both regional and global players, with hopes pinned on a diplomatic breakthrough.