Azerbaijan: moderate weather on January 13

Azerbaijan’s National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has released the weather forecast for January 13, anticipating mild conditions across the country.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy and mainly dry, with occasional overcast skies. Fog may form in some areas during the night and early morning hours. A northwesterly wind will prevail, shifting to a southeasterly direction during the day. Temperatures are forecast to range from 4-7°C (39-45°F) at night to 7-10°C (45-50°F) during the day. Atmospheric pressure will stand at 767 mm Hg, with relative humidity at 75-85%.

In other regions, mostly dry weather is expected, though some areas may experience intermittent fog. A moderate westerly wind is forecast. Temperatures will vary between -2°C and 3°C (28-37°F) at night and 10-14°C (50-57°F) during the day. In mountainous regions, nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to -4 to -9°C (16-24°F), while daytime highs will range from 4-9°C (39-48°F).

The weather conditions are conducive to travel across most of the country, with fog being the only potential obstacle in certain areas.