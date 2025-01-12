Azerbaijan Secures Gas for Serbia Despite Force Majeure at Shah Deniz — Vucic
Temporary suspension of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia will be avoided, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Sunday.
"Our brothers and friends from Azerbaijan informed me on Sunday that, despite the objective problems caused by force majeure circumstances, the suspension of gas supply to Serbia has been avoided. Thank you very much to Azerbaijan and its President Ilham Aliyev, whom I look forward to welcoming in Belgrade soon," Serbian broadcaster RTS quoted Vucic as saying.
It is worth noting that since January 6, technical issues have been observed in the pipeline delivering condensate from the "Alpha" production platform at the Caspian Shah Deniz field to the Sangachal terminal near Baku. Due to this force majeure situation, production at the "Alpha" platform has been halted, with resources currently being extracted solely from the "Bravo" platform at Shah Deniz, yielding about 40-48 million cubic meters per day.
Before the technical malfunction, the combined daily output from both platforms stood at 74-75 million cubic meters.
The force majeure event has significantly reduced gas exports from Shah Deniz to Europe, and most buyers of Azerbaijani gas, who were promptly informed of the disruption, managed to secure alternative supplies.
The situation is expected to be resolved by January 15-16.
It should be noted that Serbia reached an agreement in the autumn of 2024 to receive up to 1.7 million cubic meters of gas daily from Azerbaijan during the winter season of 2024-25.
Additionally, the two countries are discussing the construction of a gas-powered power plant near the Serbian city of Niš.
"An agreement for the creation of such a power plant is being prepared. It will be signed in the first half of the year in Belgrade," Turan reports.
Of the 12 countries purchasing Azerbaijani gas, 10 are located in Europe.
